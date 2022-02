SEATTLE -- The UCLA women's basketball team (11-8, 6-6) outscored the University of Washington (5-13, 0-10) 69-61 to capture its second conference road win of the season in a Pac-12 game played in Alaska Airlines Arena at HEC Edmundson Pavilion on Sunday afternoon. Charisma Osborne and IImar'I Thomas keyed a second-half comeback for the Bruins who trailed 37-32 at half. Osborne scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the third and fourth quarters while Thomas added 10 of her 11 points after the break. The two Bruins combined to convert eight of 10 field goals, including five of six three-point shots after halftime. Chantel Horvat chipped in with 13 points and nine boards.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO