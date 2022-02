FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bundle up for Valentine’s Day as morning temperatures start in the low teens and single digits and will only climb to the mid 20s by the afternoon. Cloudy skies begin the day with some clearing expected, bringing times of sunshine under partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a few flurries at times but no impacts or accumulation is expected. Winds will remain light out of the west through the day, helping to minimize any wind chill factor on an already below average temperatures day.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO