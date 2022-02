Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell presented the following report to the City Council during the regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 1, 2022. We really don’t know the number of active COVID cases in Hopkins County. The state has once again changed its system for tracking COVID, and staff has lost confidence in the state’s numbers. Our most reliable indicator is the number of covid patients in the hospital. Today we have 24 patients in the covid unit, down from 35 two weeks ago. We saw quite a few employees out with COVID a couple of weeks ago, but things seem to be returning to normal (relatively) now.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO