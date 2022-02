The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the woman pictured below, who has been using stolen checks to pay for goods at numerous banks in Black Mountain, Asheville, Kings Mountain, and Marion, North Carolina. She may also be a person of interest in several car break-ins on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, in Fairfield County, South Carolina, and Cherokee County, North Carolina.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO