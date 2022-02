The Vegas Golden Knights win-now mindset has left the Vegas Golden Knights prospect pool depleted. However, do they have any future stars in their organization?. There have been a lot of reports regarding the lack of Vegas Golden Knights depth in their affiliate. Which, to be honest is understandable. The lack of superstar depth comes from trading away future stars in order to acquire current day stars. Since they have traded just about all their top prospects away, I figured I’d take the time to analyze and go through film in order to figure out who the top 10 prospects are for the Knights.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO