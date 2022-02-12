Naples man arrested following shooting in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man has been arrested for a drive-by shooting at 1302 Apple Street which occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Mchebel Seme, 18, was taken into custody following a drive-by shooting authorities suspect he committed.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Seme drove a black Dodge Charger and parked across Apple St. Seme reportedly blocked the roadway and pointed a rifle at people who were in a Jeep. Seme then shot at the grey Jeep with five people inside.

Both vehicles fled from the scene in opposite directions shortly after the shots were fired.

No injuries from the incident have been reported at this time.

Seme is also a known gang member in the area, according to CCSO.