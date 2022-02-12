ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

No. 14 Badgers struggle down the stretch in loss to Rutgers

By Michael Hogan
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers couldn't score down the stretch in a 73-65 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin went scoreless and turned the ball over four times over a four-plus minute stretch late in the second half as Rutgers went...

247sports.com

247Sports

Moving past losses a strength for the Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — About 20 minutes after the Wisconsin Badgers lost in uncharacteristically ugly fashion to unranked Rutgers on Saturday afternoon, sophomore guard Johnny Davis seemed eager to move on. "We have to come out next game and not worry about this one," Davis, who scored just 11 points...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin basketball: Badgers take bracketology hit after loss to Rutgers

With about three weeks left in the college basketball regular season, it is officially bracketology time. The latest bracket projections for the 2022 NCAA Tournament have the Big Ten placing a handful of teams on the top four seed-lines, and that includes Wisconsin — the league's third-place team as of early Monday evening at 10-4 in conference play. Wisconsin, however, must recover from a highly questionable home loss to Rutgers on Saturday that could cost the Badgers when it comes to March Madness seeding, as CBS Sports' Jerry Palm writes.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

247Sports

247Sports

247Sports

247Sports

247Sports

247Sports

247Sports

247Sports

247Sports

247Sports

