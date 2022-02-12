ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POOL REPORT: These Boca, Delray, Boynton Swimming Pools Are “Unsatisfactory” Says Inspector

By STAFF REPORT
 2 days ago

Is Your Community Swimming Pool Safe? These Pools Have Problems…

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The following swimming pools have been rated “unsatisfactory” by Florida Department of Health inspectors conducting inspections over the past several days.

The Villas of Northwoods At Hunters Run, Boynton Beach. Inspected on February 4, 2022.

The Oaks At Hunters Run, Boynton Beach. Inspected on February 4, 2022.

Windsor at Hunters Run, Boynton Beach. Inspected on February 4, 2022.

Preserve of Boynton Village, Boynton Beach. Inspected on February 4, 2022.

The Estates at Heritage Club, Boynton Beach. Inspected on February 4, 2022.

Sea Ranch Club Of Boca, C Pool. Inspected on February 3, 2022.

Sea Ranch Townhouses, Boca Raton. Inspected on February 3, 2022.

The Crosswoods at Downtown Boca. Inspected on February 3, 2022.

Lincolnwood Village, Boca Raton. Inspected on February 2, 2022.

Landmark Townhomes, Boca Raton. Inspected on February 1, 2022.

The article POOL REPORT: These Boca, Delray, Boynton Swimming Pools Are “Unsatisfactory” Says Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

