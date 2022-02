Eileen Gu's stellar 2022 Winter Olympics continued with a silver medal in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle competition. Gu, 18, has been one of the most talked about athletes at the Beijing games due largely to her stellar performances in freestyle skiing, but also because of her decision to compete for China rather than the United States. She made the decision in 2019 when she was still just 15, explaining at the time on social media that she was excited for the "opportunity to help inspire millions of young people" in her mom's home country.

