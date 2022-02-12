Hernando deputies locate missing man with Alzheimer’s, dementia in Tallahassee

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office located a man they said missing since late Saturday morning.

Authorities said Farouk Sharaf was located by deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee after he was last seen Saturday at 11:45 a.m. driving away from his home on Montcalm Road in Spring Hill.

Family members told deputies Sharaf became upset following an argument. He is said to have Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Deputies said Sharaf was previously reported missing in October 2021. He was later found in Georgia.

