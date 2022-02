Among the many thrilling NFL headlines leading into Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, taking place in a few hours, is that of teacher vs. student, as Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams do their best to cage Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Taylor's path to becoming an NFL head coach was paved in large part by his time under McVay, making him a branch of McVay's coaching tree, having joined the Rams in 2017 as their assistant wide receivers coach before moving to quarterbacks coach for the team in 2018.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO