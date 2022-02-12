ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Police investigate Johnstown homicide

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department is currently investigating a homicide where one man died from gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

Terrell Green, 41, died at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center following a shooting on the 900 block of Ash Street in Johnstown at 3:20 a.m., according to police.

Green was originally from Philadelphia but had lived in Johnstown one year, according to District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Green died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cambria County Coroner.

“The Johnstown Police Department is aggressively investigating this homicide and has been in contact with my office since the incident occurred,” Neugebauer said. “Anyone with information regarding this matter may make an anonymous tip by contacting JPD by texting “JPD” to 847411, submitting a tip online or by calling the Cambria County non-emergency number at (814) 472-2100.”

Details remain limited at this time as the investigation continues.

