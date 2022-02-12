Fire damages barn in Beaver Twp.
BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A barn caught fire in Beaver Township on Sunday afternoon.
It happened on New Buffalo Road just before 4 p.m.
Police were blocking the road while multiple fire departments were at the scene.
The fire damaged the roof of the barn.
