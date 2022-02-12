ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love's 18, Tar Heels' blistering start sinks Seminoles 94-74

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 18 points and North Carolina used a...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Live Updates: UNC 94, FSU 74 - Final

Florida State, which has lost five games in a row, travels to face North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Seminoles (13-10, 6-7 ACC) and Tar Heels (17-7, 9-4 ACC) are meeting just once during the regular season. Saturday's game will be shown on ESPN with Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander on the call. It can be streamed here. It can also be heard on Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Gene Deckerhoff and Tom Block providing coverage. An audio stream is available here. Noles247.com will provide updates below:
CHAPEL HILL, NC
State
North Carolina State
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Cavs' center Allen named All-Star replacement for Harden

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden at this year's All-Star Game. Allen, who has been having a strong second season with Cleveland, was chosen to take the place of the injured Harden by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Monday.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

UNC basketball scores season-high 62 in first half en route to 20-point win over FSU

North Carolina started the game on an 18-0 run and ran away to a 94-74 victory over Florida State Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 ACC) scored a season-high 62 points in the first half and their 38-point halftime lead was the largest ever against an ACC opponent in the Smith Center. The Seminoles (13-11, 6-8) missed their first 10 shots from the floor and didn’t make their first basket until a Cam Fletcher layup with 11:33 left in the first half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Blue Devils finish busy week with 72-61 victory over Boston College

Duke wrapped up an abnormally busy portion of the schedule on Saturday afternoon with a 72-61 victory over the Boston College Eagles. Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with 16 points and 14 rebounds in 33 minutes while Wendell Moore added 14 points and five boards as Duke (21-4, 11-3 ACC) remained atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
BOSTON, MA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Iowa State up to No. 6 in women's AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
IOWA STATE
Person
Caleb Love
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (30)23-17501. 2. Stanford21-37192. 3. Louisville22-26823.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Kuzma scores 23, Wizards deal Pistons 8th straight loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 23 points in the third quarter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16, and Deni Avdija had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards sent the Detroit Pistons to their eighth straight loss, 103-94 on Monday night. Saddiq Bey...
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Tyreke Evans reinstated to NBA, will become a free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyreke Evans is eligible to return to the NBA after he was reinstated by the league and the National Basketball Players Association on Monday. The 32-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Argylls hold off Southwood for one-point win

FAIRMOUNT — Though the IHSAA’s annual boys state basketball tournament is still a couple weeks away, Southwood and Madison-Grant played an intense, tournament-style affair Saturday night. Defense was definitely the order of the game as both teams spent the entire 32 minutes applying full-court pressure and making things...
FAIRMOUNT, IN
#Seminoles#Sinks#Tar Heels#Chapel Hill#Ap
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Balanced Huskers blow out cold-shooting No. 5 Indiana 72-55

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds of fans waited in the seats behind press row while Amy Williams finished her postgame radio interview. As the Nebraska coach began walking across the court toward the locker room, a round of cheers broke out. Beaming, she stopped and turned, raised both arms high and waved enthusiastically.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Grace holds off Taylor in Crossroads battle

UPLAND — Frustrating is just one way to describe Taylor University’s men’s 2021-22 men’s basketball season, particularly over the past month or so. The Trojans have been locked in competitive games on many nights during the Crossroads League season, only to come up short in the end.
UPLAND, IN
raleighnews.net

Balanced North Carolina flattens Florida State

North Carolina scored the game's first 18 points and demolished visiting Florida State 94-74 on Saturday afternoon in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Chapel Hill, N.C. Caleb Love racked up 18 points, Armando Bacot provided 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Brady Manek and R.J. Davis each added 16 points for North Carolina (18-7, 10-4 ACC). Love made 6 of 8 attempts from 3-point range.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

