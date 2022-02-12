Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 9:03a machine groomed 24 - 52 base 22 of...

Mens Journal

Why Winter Park Has Remained a Stalwart Ski Destination in Colorado

The sun barely cracks the horizon as we approach Colorado’s Continental Divide via the most timeless and dramatic mode of transport—rail. The train we’re on has plenty of room to stretch out and any of us could’ve easily fallen into a comfortable slumber during an early morning roll through the Rockies, but no one wants to miss anything. Outside our dining car—where windows wrap halfway around the roof—we’ve been watching the front range suburbs give way to vast rock formations, wild moose, ghost depots, and eventually those majestic snow-capped peaks. Welcome aboard the Winter Park Express.
WINTER PARK, CO
Observer

Certain trails in the county are groomed this winter for “fat biking.”

In case you haven’t noticed, the abundant snow and cold temperatures in Chautauqua County has benefited more than snowmobiling and skiing. This winter has seen a significant rise in the number of “fat bikes” on local trails. The bikes have wider wheels than traditional bikes that allows them to roll on tires between 3.8 inches and 5.0 inches in width and to run extremely low air pressure, allowing the bikes to “float” on hard packed snow.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
My North.com

Michigan Backcountry Skiing Brings Freedom & Untouched Snow

Play in powder! Grab your skis and head to Benzie County for backcountry skiing and a new perspective. Explore the path less traveled on this outdoor winter adventure in Northern Michigan. On a Friday morning in early February, following a fresh snowfall, I met my friend Jeff at his family’s...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Thrillist

11 Amazing Snowshoeing Destinations Near Chicago

Today, snowshoeing is widely considered a leisurely winter activity, but 4,000 years ago, that same footwear was essential for hunting and gathering during the snowy months. Regardless, snowshoes then and now essentially serve the same purpose—to get you from frosty point A to frosty point B. Aside from skiing, ice skating, and all the other winter-wonderful things you can do in Chicago this time of year, snowshoeing is another local favorite. And one of the best parts of snowshoeing is that it requires very little skill or equipment to achieve a fun full body workout. Once you’ve layered up, buckled in your boots, and packed your hiking essentials, you’re all set to trek atop the snow rather than slog through it. Here are 11 awesome, snow-dusted trails near Chicago complete with onsite gear rentals for a perfect sunny afternoon spent taking in the great outdoors.
CHICAGO, IL
penbaypilot.com

31st Annual Toboggan Championships is a slippery slope indeed

CAMDEN - The 31st U.S. Toboggan Championships were in full swing on Saturday, February 12, at the Camden Snow Bowl. As expected there was a large crowd of both participants and spectators. Events included two and three-person sign-in and toboggan inspection in Tobogganville followed by four-person and experimental sign-in with...
CAMDEN, ME
UpNorthLive.com

North American VASA races return to Timber Ridge Resort

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After a year-long hiatus, the North American VASA Festival of Races returned and was met with excitement from racers eager to compete. “Last year's event was canceled due to Covid,” said Brian Beauchamp, a member of the VASA board of directors. “It made this...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
The Weather Channel

America's Biggest Snowfall Leaders and Laggards So Far This Season

Areas near the Northeast seaboard and Alaska have been much snowier than usual this season. However, parts of the Midwest and West have been markedly less snowy than average. A number of cities in the South have also been much snowier than the norm. Snowfall this season has been unusually...
ENVIRONMENT
On Milwaukee

The Brew Crew's Arctic Tailgate is back!

Well, it's all happening. Single-game tickets for the Brewers 2022 season go on sale on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m., but the celebration begins the evening before. The Annual Arctic Tailgate takes place Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. and features games, prizes, entertainment and more. Plus, the first 200 fans who stay overnight will receive an exclusive "Arctic Tailgate" T-shirt.
BASEBALL
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These 12 Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides in New Hampshire and Maine Are Magical Winter Fun

It turns out that traveling through the snow in a 'one-horse open sleigh' isn't a Christmas-exclusive concept after all. It's obvious that lots of us enjoy winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. But what about the folks who'd rather not put a pair of sticks on their feet and zoom down mountains? How about those who'd prefer to kick up those feet by a fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate and their favorite Netflix show?
MAINE STATE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Eichel to make debut for Golden Knights on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel will make his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, playing for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and since he became the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November. “I’m sure there...
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

WHAT TO WATCH: Figure skating drama moves to the ice

BEIJING (AP) — After days of off-ice drama, it's finally time for the women's figure skating competition to start. The saga of Russian star Kamila Valieva moves on to the short program — which she can participate in after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A test that Valieva took in December was flagged for a banned heart medication, but CAS ruled that the 15-year-old Valieva, a “protected athlete” because of her age, can compete.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

American-born Chinese skier Eileen Gu wins silver in slopestyle

Eileen Gu's stellar 2022 Winter Olympics continued with a silver medal in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle competition. Gu, 18, has been one of the most talked about athletes at the Beijing games due largely to her stellar performances in freestyle skiing, but also because of her decision to compete for China rather than the United States. She made the decision in 2019 when she was still just 15, explaining at the time on social media that she was excited for the "opportunity to help inspire millions of young people" in her mom's home country.
SPORTS
Boston Globe

Maps: A snowy Super Bowl Sunday is ahead

The snow will fall in two waves, one during the day on Sunday and then more Sunday night and early Monday. Boston reached a record high temperature of 60 degrees Saturday afternoon and judging by the number of people out walking, running, biking, or simply sitting, nearly everybody was enthusiastically embracing the day.
BOSTON, MA
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford Special Olympics Polar Spray fundraiser | By Theresa Weisse

February 12, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was a chilly 6 degrees but that didn’t stop 50 brave souls who came out to endure the frigid Wisconsin temps under an ice-cold shower from a fire hose today. This morning, athletes, families, and friends allowed themselves to...
HARTFORD, WI
AccuWeather

Video of FedEx driver really delivers some winter comedy

The sun was shining and the task seemed easy enough -- but a doorbell camera captured how a routine delivery turned into quite the struggle. They all could be contenders on America's Funniest Home Videos. Footage of hilarious yet unfortunate mishaps of people slipping and sliding all over the place on winter's icy and snowy landscape have made their way onto home surveillance cameras and family cellphones everywhere.
ENVIRONMENT

