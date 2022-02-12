ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Elvis leads Dayton past George Washington 80-54

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eCtqCEY00

Kobe Elvis scored 13 points as Dayton rolled past George Washington 80-54 on Saturday.

DaRon Holmes II had 12 points for Dayton (17-8, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Toumani Camara also scored 12 points. R.J. Blakney had 11 points.

Dayton dominated the first half and led 48-23 at halftime. The Flyers' 48 points in the first half marked a season best for the team.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Colonials (9-14, 5-6). James Bishop added 10 points.

Joe Bamisile was held to only five points despite coming into the matchup as the Colonials' second leading scorer at 15 points per game.

The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Dayton defeated George Washington 83-58 on Jan. 8.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Dayton vs. George Washington: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Current Records: George Washington 9-13; Dayton 16-8 The George Washington Colonials haven't won a matchup against the Dayton Flyers since March 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Colonials will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to University of Dayton Arena at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
DAYTON, OH
Metro News

George Washington edges Capital for second time this season

CHARLESTON, W.Va — There is always drama, emotion, and confusion whenever George Washington and Capital face off. Saturday’s meeting was no different, with the Patriots prevailing over the Cougars, 42-40. The win by George Washington (15-4) solidifies its spot in next Saturday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference championship game...
CHARLESTON, WV
Dayton Daily News

Dayton vs. Rhode Island: What to know about tonight’s game

Last game: On Saturday, Dayton beat George Washington 80-54 at UD Arena, and Rhode Island beat Davidson 72-65 in Kingston. Coaches: Anthony Grant is 94-49 in five seasons at Dayton. David Cox is 62-49 in four seasons at Rhode Island. Probable Dayton starters. Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game.
DAYTON, OH
ABC News

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
Person
George Washington
ABC News

Tyreke Evans reinstated by NBA, NBPA after two-year ban

After a two-year ban for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, guard Tyreke Evans has been reinstated to play in the league. Evans, 32, is eligible to begin negotiating with teams immediately and can sign a contract as soon as Friday at noon ET, the league announced on Monday. Evans is...
NBA
WMDT.com

Bennett blows out Crisfield

SALISBURY, MD. — Bennett throttles Crisfield 87-54 at home. The Clippers were led by Jace Hudson’s 19 points. After being down 30-13 in the first quarter, Crisfield won the second quarter and closed the gap to 13 going into halftime. However the Clippers came out of the break...
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch George Mason vs. VCU: TV channel, live stream info, start time

After a three-game homestand, the VCU Rams will be on the road. VCU and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with VCU winning the first 66-61 on the road and GMU taking the second 79-76.
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic 10 Conference#Flyers#Colonials#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
KESQ

Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 17 Georgia 72-54

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina coasted after a strong start to beat No. 17 Georgia 72-54. Boston posted her 18th double-double in 24 games. Destanni Henderson added 15 points for the Gamecocks, who led by 30 points in the first half. South Carolina has won 11 consecutive games since losing at Missouri in overtime to open its Southeastern Conference schedule on Dec. 30. Georgia suffered its third consecutive loss despite Jenna Staiti’s 15 points and 10 rebounds. South Carolina stretched its lead to 30 points in the second period and led 51-25 at halftime.
ATHENS, GA
WPRI 12 News

Gainey leads Brown past Cornell 81-80

ITHACA, N.Y. – Jaylan Gainey had the game-winning dunk and his 16 points to led six Brown players in double figures as the Bears narrowly defeated Cornell 81-80 on Saturday. Gainey’s follow-up dunk of a miss by Tamenang Choh put the Bears up 81-80 with 3 seconds remaining and Kino Lilly Jr. had a steal on the ensuing […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
ncataggies.com

A&T Beats Robert Morris, Gets Walk-Off Win Against Howard

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T softball picked up its first two wins of the season Saturday. The Aggies defeated Robert Morris 4-1 early in the day before using a two-run RBI walk-off single later to beat the Howard Bison, 7-6 at the Lady Aggies Softball Complex. A&T improved...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

No. 5 Louisville decks No. 18 Notre Dame 73-47

It was a battle of top 25 teams that ended up being a blowout. The Louisville women's basketball team led 32-21 at the half and then outscored Notre Dame by 10 points in the third quarter and rolled to a 73-47 victory over No. 18 Notre Dame before a rowdy crowd of 10,056 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Richmond.com

VCU’s Vince Williams Jr. feeling good for VCU coming off injury

FAIRFAX — When it was noted to Vince Williams Jr. after Saturday’s game at George Mason that he played about 26 minutes in the 85-70 VCU win, Williams joked that it felt like more than that. “Quit [fouling] people, you would’ve played 35,” coach Mike Rhoades, next to...
FAIRFAX, VA
Richmond.com

College basketball roundup: Purdue survives Maryland's upset bid

Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead 3-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 Sunday in a Big Ten game in West Lafayette, Ind. Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
SFGate

Moore comes alive late, No. 15 Villanova edges Seton Hall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Playing on injured ankles that has limited their capabilities, Justin Moore and Collin Gillespie stepped up when Villanova needed them most Saturday afternoon. Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half while Gillespie grabbed a critical offensive rebound inside the final minute to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
slubillikens.com

MBB Preview: Billikens, Bonnies Meet Again Monday

Game No. 25 Saint Louis (17-7, 8-3 A-10) at St. Bonaventure (14-7, 6-4 A-10) Date // Time Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 // 4 p.m. (CT) Location St. Bonaventure, N.Y. (Reilly Center) TV CBS Sports Network (Chick Hernandez, Mike O'Donnell) Radio KMOX 1120 AM (Bob Ramsey, Earl Austin Jr.) Live Stats...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WTKR

King's Fork flexes muscle in win over Maury

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- On paper, it was a marquee match-up featuring two of the best high school boy's basketball teams in the area. One squad, however, took control for a statement win. A 30-4 King's Fork run that spanned parts of the second and third quarters paced the Bulldogs to...
SUFFOLK, VA
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy