Wendy Golder Joins Liz Montaner & Crew at Coldwell Banker Realty

By EOA Staff
 2 days ago
Liz Montaner & Crew, a real estate team affiliated with the Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Realty in the Mid-Atlantic, is excited to announce that Wendy Golder has joined their team. Wendy began her real estate career in 2006 and gained extensive knowledge in...

Eye On Annapolis

Black History Is Shared In Annapolis 365 Days a Year!

The Banneker-Douglass Museum (BDM) and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) have announced the creation of a newly launched Black History 365 microsite that makes it easy for people to celebrate the heritage and culture of the people of the African Diaspora in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County all year long.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
