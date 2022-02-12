Sakkari vs. Kontaveit in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final

1 of 7

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Maria Sakkari will face Anett Kontaveit in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy after the top-seeded players came through the semifinals on Saturday.

Sakkari defeated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in a match that lasted just over three hours, while the second-seeded Kontaveit had a somewhat easier path to the final by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4.

Kontaveit stretched her run of indoor wins to 19 straight matches, which includes titles at Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season.

Sakkari and Kontaveit have met 12 times and split the wins evenly. Kontaveit won three of their five meetings last year.

