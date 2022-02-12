ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sakkari vs. Kontaveit in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Maria Sakkari will face Anett Kontaveit in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy after the top-seeded players came through the semifinals on Saturday.

Sakkari defeated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in a match that lasted just over three hours, while the second-seeded Kontaveit had a somewhat easier path to the final by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4.

Kontaveit stretched her run of indoor wins to 19 straight matches, which includes titles at Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season.

Sakkari and Kontaveit have met 12 times and split the wins evenly. Kontaveit won three of their five meetings last year.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

