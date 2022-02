HARAHAN, La. — A 15-year-old is under arrest after a carjacking in Harahan that sent the teenager and the victim to the hospital. According to the Harahan police department, a 15-year-old jumped out of a black SUV and carjacked someone at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of Hickory Avenue. Police say the armed carjacker ran over the victim as he drove away.

HARAHAN, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO