D'Andre Swift Does Not Shy Away From Contact: 'He's Looking For It'

By John Maakaron
 2 days ago

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift appeared in 13 games in 2021, the same number he appeared in as a rookie.

The talented running back has missed a combined seven games in the first two seasons of his National Football League career.

Former teammate Adrian Peterson recently told the team website he is quite impressed with Swift's physical style of running, and his propensity to not shy away from contact.

"He's one of those guys, he likes to be physical. That mindset like, 'Hey, you're not going to just hit me, I'm going to ram you, I'm going to initiate the contact.' He's looking for it, too," Peterson expressed.

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson reportedly had a domestic dispute aboard a flight that was headed to Houston.

Lions Select S Kyle Hamilton and QB Sam Howell in Latest PFF Mock Draft

Read more on the two players PFF has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest NFL mock draft.

Could Matthew Stafford Return to Detroit Lions?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a legacy changing victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"If the opportunity presents itself he's looking for that contact. You don't see that with a lot of smaller guys. He has a big heart, man. He's tough" Peterson commented further. "It's going to help him, too, because guys are going to know when they watch film like, 'he ain't messing around. This isn't a guy that's going to let us just tee off on him.'"

Despite concerns about injury, the future Hall of Fame running back expressed that defenders should take notice that teeing off on Swift might not be the best idea.

With Ben Johnson being named the Lions new offensive coordinator, it will be intriguing to see which style of back Swift emerges into, as he progresses through his rookie contract.

"I think the sky's the limit for him. He's one of those backs that's agile, and he runs the ball really hard. He's physical. You can do so much with him. He's a dynamic player," Peterson said. "The fact that he runs the ball so hard, too, I feel like that kind of puts him on a different level when you're talking about these dynamic backs."

Comments / 0

