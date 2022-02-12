Bake Back America to Honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Victims with Acts of Kindness

Bake Back America has announced a campaign to honor the victims with acts of kindness.

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, USA, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — In the wake of the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead back on Feb 14th, 2018, Bake Back America has announced a campaign to honor the victims with acts of kindness.

The non-profit is asking people to perform an act of kindness and submit a photo of themselves describing their act of kindness in memory of the lost lives to gun violence.

“We want this campaign to help fight gun violence in schools,” said Emma Boyer, a 14-year Parkland resident that will be tabling during the memorial this upcoming Monday, Feb 14th, 2022. The event will be held at Pine Trails Park, Florida “We need to speak up and take action.” Bake Back America will be distributing chocolate bars with suggestions on the wrapper for various acts of kindness you can perform.

Acts of kindness in memory of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims can be submitted in the following ways:

Step 1: Perform an act of kindness in loving memory of the students

Step 2: Email your photo to bakebackamerica@gmail.com and tell us your first name and act of kindness

Step 3: Share on Instagram and hashtag #BakeBackAmerica

Step 4: Make a donation on bakebackamerica.com

“We want participants to share their stories of kindness,” said Bake Back America founder, Melissa Subin. “In this way, we will reach millions with the message that gun violence is not acceptable.”

About Bake Back America:

Bake Back America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was founded in 2019 to inspire individuals all across the United States in performing good deeds. The goal is to show individuals across the country that no matter how large or small their act of kindness, can make a difference in someone’s life. On their website, you can find inspirational stories of compassion and ideas on how they may contribute to their communities through volunteerism or charity work, as well as volunteer-led programs that contribute to human kindness.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here.