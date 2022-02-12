ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

26-Year-Old Man Dies After Fiery Early Morning Crash In St. Pete

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zko5i_0eCtnyqB00

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – The 26-year-old driver in an early morning crash in St. Petersburg has died, according to police.

Police say, shortly before 3 a.m., a white Infiniti traveling south on Tyrone Blvd lost control near 9th Avenue North.

The car flipped and caught fire. Fire Rescue removed a 26-year-old male driver who was trapped in the car and he was transported to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening burns and injuries, but has since, succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Family Pets Die In Monday Seffner Fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) received a 911 call at 10:41 am for a residential structure fire in Seffner on Lenna Ave. Upon arrival, officials say the first crew used a ‘transitional attack’ to quickly knock down the fire and make entry into the home.
SEFFNER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Traffic Accident#Infiniti#Tampa General Hospital#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Pinellas County Detectives Investigate Death Of 35-Year-Old Female Inmate

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 35-year-old inmate Erica Ficca. Detectives say Ficca was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on February 6, 2022, after being arrested on one count Violation of Probation for Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle and two counts of Violation of Probation for Dealing in Stolen Property.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Free Press - TFP

Missing Teen From Lutz Found Safe

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – This teen has been located safe, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile from Lutz. On February 10, 2022, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Delany Michael, 15, left home...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Sarasota Man Charged With Attempted Murder From Wednesday Shooting

SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man with 2nd Degree Attempted Murder following a Wednesday evening shooting. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 2200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota for the report of a shooting in progress. When deputies arrived, they located the 32-year-old victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.
SARASOTA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere: Easement Dispute Traps Family In Their Rented Home

PLANT CITY, FL. – A tenant father and his children have recently been unable to get to work or school because the neighbors dug a deep trench disabling any vehicle from leaving their rented house. Now, the landlord has filed in the courts, to dig up his legal rights about a disputed easement that exists between the homes of two Gordon families and the undisclosed renter.
PLANT CITY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
103K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy