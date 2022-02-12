26-Year-Old Man Dies After Fiery Early Morning Crash In St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – The 26-year-old driver in an early morning crash in St. Petersburg has died, according to police.

Police say, shortly before 3 a.m., a white Infiniti traveling south on Tyrone Blvd lost control near 9th Avenue North.

The car flipped and caught fire. Fire Rescue removed a 26-year-old male driver who was trapped in the car and he was transported to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening burns and injuries, but has since, succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash.

