Current Records: George Washington 9-13; Dayton 16-8 The George Washington Colonials haven't won a matchup against the Dayton Flyers since March 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Colonials will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to University of Dayton Arena at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO