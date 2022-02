Tonight is the Super Bowl, and with the game taking place in Los Angeles, you can be sure that all of the celebrities are showing out for the event. In fact, during the lead-up to the big game, there have been various performances from some of the biggest artists in the world. Just a couple of nights ago, Justin Bieber performed at the Pacific Design Center, and on Saturday night, the venue was occupied by none other than Drake and Future.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO