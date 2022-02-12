NYSP: Fatal three-car crash in Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – New York State Police are investigating details of a fatal three-car accident that left two people dead. On Friday, Troopers responded to a report of a crash on State Route 190, in the town of Beekmantown.

Police say of their initial investigation, Nichole M. Julian, 42, of Plattsburgh, was traveling southbound on State Route 190 when she collided with a northbound driver. After the initial crash, a third car then struck Julian’s vehicle. Police said Julian died at the scene.

According to police, Kanenhakaie N. Wells, 20, of Altona, was a passenger in the car traveling northbound. Police say Wells died at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

State Police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. No further information is available. The crash remains under investigation.

