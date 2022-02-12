ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dingle scores 33 to carry Penn past Harvard 82-74

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Jordan Dingle had a career-high 33 points as Penn topped Harvard 82-74 on Saturday. Dingle made 8 of 10...

inquirer.com

Penn defeats Harvard, 82-74, in vibrant Palestra

The Palestra’s atmosphere reverted to its natural form on Saturday afternoon when Penn men’s basketball (11-12, 8-2 Ivy) defeated Harvard (11-10, 3-6 Ivy) at home, 82-74. 2,776 fans were in the building as Penn extended their win streak to five. The game marked the Quaker’s first Ivy League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
