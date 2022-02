NASHVILLE, Tenn. – — Eastern Kentucky earned a season sweep over Lipscomb with an 82-69 road victory on Saturday afternoon. The Colonels, who are now 5-0 in five meetings against the Bison, trailed for the majority of the first quarter, but used a pair of free throws from Kayra Freeman and a jumper at the buzzer from Ariel Kirkwood to erase a four-point deficit in the final 17 seconds and make the score 21-21 after 10 minutes of play. EKU (12-13, 5-7 ASUN) never trailed again, scoring the first five point of the second period to take a 26-21 lead after Emma Hacker's three-pointer with 8:19 left in the half.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO