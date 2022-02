Attack on Titan has reached a huge new milestone for the newest opening theme sequence for the fourth and final season! The new episodes have been dominating conversation ever since they made their debut a few weeks ago, and it's likely that this will only continue as each new episode comes with some pretty huge reveals. This dominance has also been reflected through the response to the new (and likely final) opening theme sequence for the anime as fans flocked to the original video's release online and had quickly reached some impressive new milestones in the days and weeks since.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO