ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

How to solve complex programming problems in 7 easy steps

By TechGig Bureau
techgig.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe life of an aspiring programmer is not easy. There are often multiple concepts and projects you need to learn while building your. assignments? Undoubtedly, some assignments are solved in a blink while others take days. Thus, it is essential to approach the programming problem correctly to save time and effort...

content.techgig.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMSWire

How to Solve a CX Crisis in 5 Steps

A customer complaint might be a far cry from a true crisis, but it’s interesting how much they have in common. Let’s start with a brief explanation of how to handle a complaint. I’ve been preaching throughout my career that whenever a customer has a complaint, the goal is to not only fix the problem but also to restore confidence.
techgig.com

Top 5 programming languages for cloud computing

Cloud Computing is one of the major technologies that is ruling the market with the range of computing services. It offers storage, database, software, analysis, networks, intelligence, etc. to name a few. The motive is to enhance innovation, have flexible resources, and economies of scale that is also impacting the...
SOFTWARE
Anniston Star

Get Organized! How to solve your PDF problems

The PDF can be a confusing animal. In fact, how many people even know what the letters “PDF” stand for? What we tend to know is two things:. —A PDF is easy to view. With a free PDF reader, you can view that PDF on a PC or a Mac. You can view it whether you have Word or don't have Word or Excel or any other program.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logic Programming#Programming Languages
techgig.com

Programmers! These effective ways will help you improve your coding skills

Congratulations on deciding to improve your coding skills! Because programming is a rapidly evolving field, it can be beneficial to seek out new methods to improve your. — you never know what exciting discoveries await you! So, take a moment to evaluate what you need to work on — are your error messages bothering you? Should you alter your strategy? Have you exhausted your traditional coding resources and are looking for a new way to learn?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

A Big Problem with Linear Regression and How to Solve It

Looks good. But we don’t always get such clean, well behaved data in real life. Instead, we may get something like this:. Now it’s a disaster—only a few erroneous, outlying points have wrecked the linear model, even when it’s clear to the human eye how to draw the “best-fit” line.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

How Good Traceability Helps you Solve Problems Quicker in Software Projects

A real-world example of how I resolved a bug report very quickly by using different tools and how they can help you. Our development team works for a big client on software that manages most of the processes of the company. The software was originally created around 2015 and has evolved into the most important tool for the workers to document their internal processes. There were many developers, product owners, and project managers over the years. Nobody knows everything, many people know a lot and together with some written documentation, we could handle the enhancement and improvement of the system quite well. In the last two years, the quality of the software development process and the software itself was improved tremendously. We introduced a Scrum process, added tools to manage work tasks and meetings, and changed some development rules to gain more insights and fulfill metrics. I’ll come to the details in the next paragraphs.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Developers! Intel AI Academy is offering free certificate courses; details here

Intel’s AI Academy is offering free courses for software developers, data scientists and students. The courses cover topics, explore tools and optimise libraries. Here are the details:. What will you learn:. Solving deep learning problems. Dataset preparation for model consumption – including preprocessing and data augmentation techniques. Decision...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
techgig.com

Data Scientists, apply for jobs at Amazon, TCS, Microsoft and more

Data science is one of the world's most promising emerging technologies. Recruiters are looking for individuals with. skills and knowledge today because the demand for data-related professionals such as data scientists and analysts currently outweighs the supply, implying that companies are willing to pay a premium to fill open job positions.
JOBS
techgig.com

Developers! Install these top Google Chrome extensions now

The browser is the most powerful tool in a developer's arsenal. 99% of people do not get the most out of their browsers. Here are the top 20 browser extensions to help you make the most of the app you probably spend most of your time on. 1. WhatFont. The...
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Why the world of AI has dependency on synthetic data

Organisations collect large amounts of data to generate databases that would help them to run algorithms. This data is then compiled from an assortment of unidentifiable sources. There are a lot of challenges that data scientists face like collecting, handling, and segregation data. These challenges tend to delay the data generation process in given time duration. Many organisations are procuring.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Is the race to cloud computing reaching the edge?

Growth of data centers brought about a transformation in the manner IT infrastructure moved from a huge array of decentralized networks and computers to a centralized network. Large enterprise data centers handled the increased requirements, but they’re being replaced by. cloud computing. as more applications and workloads moved to...
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

2022 and beyond: Analytics-led Digital transformation

"Unprecedented"; "never seen before"; "out of the ordinary". There's no overstating the case for how the last 21 months have jostled our lives and enhanced the role of technology which was the mainstay and served as an enabler for real-time business transformation during the entire period. And the key to making enterprises more agile in maintaining pace with ever-changing customer needs and business trends is.
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

Vistara’s CIO shares how AI, ML and IoT are changing your flying experience

Technology has revolutionised the functioning of several verticals and the aviation industry is no exception. With the advent of AI, ML, IoT,. and several other technologies the aviation industry has changed the flying experience for its customers. We reached out to the Chief Information Officer of Vistara- Vinod Bhat to...
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

These techniques will help you learn anything in the IT World

Continuous learning is both a necessity and a challenge for the majority of us. Companies spend a lot of money to upskill their employees in order to stay competitive. So, here is a list of suggestions to help you learn smarter and more effectively, and more importantly, how do you stay motivated?
COMPUTERS
Fortune

How leaders can solve the ‘face time’ problem in an era of hybrid and remote work

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A January Slack survey of over 10,000 knowledge workers and their leaders shows that the top concern for executives about hybrid and remote work is “proximity bias.” In summary, 41% feel worried about the negative impact on work culture from the prospect of inequality among office-centric, hybrid, and fully remote employees.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

14 experts say how the net’s worst problems could be solved by 2035

In the early 21st century, the internet—and the social internet, in particular—has enabled a more connected world. But it’s also enabled and amplified some of humanity’s worst behaviors. Fringy, toxic opinions and outright disinformation proliferate. Antisocial behavior is normalized. Facts—when they can be recognized—are used to bolster preexisting opinions, not to challenge assumptions. Kids (and adults) measure their self-worth by their Instagram comments and follower count. Expecting the huge tech companies that operate the platforms to proactively fix the problems gets more unworkable as online communities grow into the billions.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy