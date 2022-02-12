How to solve complex programming problems in 7 easy steps

A real-world example of how I resolved a bug report very quickly by using different tools and how they can help you. Our development team works for a big client on software that manages most of the processes of the company. The software was originally created around 2015 and has evolved into the most important tool for the workers to document their internal processes. There were many developers, product owners, and project managers over the years. Nobody knows everything, many people know a lot and together with some written documentation, we could handle the enhancement and improvement of the system quite well. In the last two years, the quality of the software development process and the software itself was improved tremendously. We introduced a Scrum process, added tools to manage work tasks and meetings, and changed some development rules to gain more insights and fulfill metrics. I’ll come to the details in the next paragraphs.

