Philadelphia, PA

Dingle scores 33 to carry Penn past Harvard 82-74

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle had a career-high 33 points as Penn topped Harvard 82-74 on Saturday. Dingle made 8 of...

www.seattletimes.com

Times Union

UAlbany women hold on for "statement" win over Vermont

ALBANY — In a battle between the America East’s top two defenses, the University at Albany women’s basketball team held on for a 54-52 win over Vermont Saturday afternoon at SEFCU Arena. The Catamounts allowed just one made field goal in the fourth quarter, a jump shot...
ALBANY, NY
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
kentuckytoday.com

Martin's big 2nd half leads No. 24 UConn past St. John's

NEW YORK (AP) — After a grueling stretch of games, UConn is headed home with a feel-good win. Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and the 24th-ranked Huskies rallied past St. John's 63-60 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole had 14...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
inquirer.com

Penn defeats Harvard, 82-74, in vibrant Palestra

The Palestra’s atmosphere reverted to its natural form on Saturday afternoon when Penn men’s basketball (11-12, 8-2 Ivy) defeated Harvard (11-10, 3-6 Ivy) at home, 82-74. 2,776 fans were in the building as Penn extended their win streak to five. The game marked the Quaker’s first Ivy League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Quinn scores 22 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 73-69

Neal Quinn matched his career high with 22 points as Lafayette narrowly beat Lehigh 73-69 on Saturday. Tyrone Perry had 19 points for Lafayette (8-15, 5-7 Patriot League), including three free throws in the last 10 seconds. Leo O'Boyle added 17 points. CJ Fulton had five steals. Marques Wilson had...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Bristol Press

UConn men's basketball beats St. John's with big second half

NEW YORK - After a grueling stretch of games, UConn is headed home with a feel-good win. Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and the 24th-ranked Huskies rallied past St. John's 63-60 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole had 14 points and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
clarksonathletics.com

Clarkson falls at Yale

In what could be a preview of the ECAC Championship the Golden Knights battled hard but dropped a 3-1 decision to Yale in New Haven. Clarkson fell behind just 14 seconds into the 2nd period, but Nicole Gosling was able to tie the game at the 4:12 mark of the 2nd. The Bulldogs took the lead on a power play goal just minutes later.
CLARKSON, NY
Daily Collegian

UMass squashes Duquesne on Sunday 89-59

While senior day for the Massachusetts women’s basketball team honored just one active player, it was a full team effort that destroyed Duquesne 89-59 on Sunday. Coming off a crushing win against George Mason just 48 hours prior, UMass (20-5, 8-3 Atlantic 10) took play to the next level against the Dukes (9-15, 4-8 A-10) shooting 50 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from behind the 3-point line and maintained a lead for nearly 38 of 40 total minutes.
AMHERST, MA
Bangor Daily News

Roberts, Stony Brook outscore UMaine in America East men’s basketball

Redshirt junior guard Anthony Roberts scored 40 points on Sunday afternoon as Stony Brook University outscored the University of Maine 85-74 in an America East men’s basketball game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The win was the second of the season for the Seawolves over the Black...
BANGOR, ME
Seattle Times

Tamika Catchings leaves Indiana Fever front-office positions

Tamika Catchings is stepping down as vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Indiana Fever, the team announced Monday. The franchise’s most storied player, who helped Indiana win a WNBA championship in 2012 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year, had held the front-office positions since 2017, and the team has struggled under her leadership.
umassathletics.com

UMass Secures 69-67 Win Over Saint Joseph’s On Camby Day

AMHERST, Mass. – The UMass starting backcourt combined for 18 assists and just two turnovers as the Minutemen closed out a two-game homestand with a bounce back win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday at the Mullins Center, 69-67. The Minutemen (11-12 Overall, 4-7 Atlantic 10) trailed by five with under seven minutes remaining and outscored the Hawks (10-13 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) by seven to secure the two-point win in a game that saw 21 lead changes and six ties.
goholycross.com

Women’s basketball downed by Bucknell

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's basketball team suffered a 66-49 defeat to Patriot League opponent Bucknell Saturday afternoon at the Hart Center Arena. The Crusaders (16-8, 10-3 PL) never led in the contest and trailed 12-0 early as they could not get their shots to fall shooting 28.3% (17-for-60) in the contest. Sophomore guard Cara McCormack paced the home team with 11 points while senior Avery LaBarbera scored 10. Senior Oluchi Ezemma came down with a season-high 14 rebounds while sophomore Janelle Allen scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots.
WORCESTER, MA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

UMass dominates Duquesne, 89-59

The Dukes got blown out by UMass, 89-59, on Sunday afternoon at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass. The contest was never close, as Duquesne struggled from the field all game, making just 19-of-55 shots (34.5%). The Dukes were also below the line from behind the arc, making 7-of-25 attempts (28.0%). Six of the seven triples came from Tess Myers, who led Duquesne with 19 points.
DUQUESNE, PA
Seattle Times

Towson hiring Steven Eigenbrot as athletic director

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson is hiring Steven Eigenbrot as its athletic director. The school announced the move Monday. Eigenbrot, who is currently deputy athletic director at South Carolina, will start at Towson on March 28. Eigenbrot joined South Carolina in 2010 as the assistant director of major gifts....
TOWSON, MD

