ABILENE, Texas – Saturday marked the latest chapter in the Tarleton-Abilene Christian storied rivalry, and the result matched a recent trend – a Tarleton win. The Texans won for the ninth time in their last 10 games against the Wildcats with their 73-67 win at the Teague Center in Abilene, Texas. This was the first meeting in nine years between the two rival teams, last matching up on Feb. 9, 2013. Since February of 2009, Tarleton is now 9-1 against ACU.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO