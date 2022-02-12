Cisse, Anderson lead Oklahoma State past West Virginia 81-58

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech women’s basketball team’s losing streak reaches seven games in a row after the Lady Raiders lost to Oklahoma State 62- 58. Similar to most of their games during this recent slump, it was mostly a back-and-forth game with nine lead changes and seven ties. Neither team led by double digits, with the Cowgirls leading by as much as eight late in the fourth quarter. The Lady Raiders last lead came in the second quarter at the 4:42 mark after a Taylah Thomas lay-up. Tech won the rebound and turnover battle but failed to get over the hump once again. This is the fifth time during this seven-game losing streak that they’ve loss by a margin less than 10 points.

