Basketball

Cisse, Anderson lead Oklahoma State past West Virginia 81-58

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Moussa Cisse finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Avery Anderson III scored 18 to power Oklahoma State to an 81-58 romp over West Virginia on Saturday. Cisse sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12...

