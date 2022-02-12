Moore comes alive late, No. 15 Villanova edges Seton Hall

A quick take on Syracuse’s tough-to-swallow 71-59 loss to Virginia Tech Saturday night, in front of a raucous sellout crowd at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.:. WHAT HAPPENED: In a battle of hot teams who each had won an ACC-best four straight games heading into the matchup, Syracuse (13-12,7-7) fell behind 39-29 at halftime and made a furious comeback that came up short. SU tied the game at 54-54 with 6:53 to play, before Virginia Tech finished with a 17-5 run to pull away and end the ‘Cuse winning streak. SU got cold late from three-point shooting distance going 1-for-11 down the stretch, and only scored those five points over the final 6:53 of the game. Buddy Boeheim was the game’s high-scorer with 21 points, and Joe Girard with 16 were the only SU players in double-figures in a losing cause.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO