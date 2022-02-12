ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Moore comes alive late, No. 15 Villanova edges Seton Hall

By KEVIN COONEY
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Playing on injured ankles that has limited their capabilities, Justin Moore and Collin Gillespie stepped up when Villanova needed them most Saturday afternoon. Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half while Gillespie grabbed a critical offensive rebound inside the final minute...

