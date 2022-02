BOZEMAN, Montana – Down a set and trailing 4-1 in the second, with leg cramps setting in, Montana State sophomore Jazmin Lerman never lost her motivation. "These people right here," she said, motioning to her ecstatic teammates after the Bobcat women's tennis team came from behind to beat arch-rival Montana 4-3 in Bozeman on Sunday. "It's what you come to college for, to be with your best friends and play tennis and to try to beat your most important opponent."

