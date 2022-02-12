Breezy is still the story; change by the middle of next week

Mild, dry, and breezy Saturday through Sunday. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s Saturday. Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

This weekend will continue to be breezy with that main issue still west of Billings in the western foothills.

Overnight temperatures will be ranging in the 20s.

These conditions will continue through the beginning of next week before another cold front will swing through Tuesday dropping the temperatures into the 30s with that chance of some precipitation. We will keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mainly clear skies with gusty winds. Low near 29°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny skies with gusty winds in the morning. High near 54°F

Tomorrow night... Clear to start, increasing clouds later. Low near 26°F

