Environment

Breezy is still the story; change by the middle of next week

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
 2 days ago
Mild, dry, and breezy Saturday through Sunday. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s Saturday. Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

This weekend will continue to be breezy with that main issue still west of Billings in the western foothills.

Overnight temperatures will be ranging in the 20s.

These conditions will continue through the beginning of next week before another cold front will swing through Tuesday dropping the temperatures into the 30s with that chance of some precipitation. We will keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mainly clear skies with gusty winds. Low near 29°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny skies with gusty winds in the morning. High near 54°F

Tomorrow night... Clear to start, increasing clouds later. Low near 26°F

Q2 News

Great weather pattern; minus the wind!

Another mild and breezy day. Temperatures mainly in the 50s with some areas reaching the low 60s. Winds will pick up a bit this afternoon keeping those overnight temperatures a bit warmer. Humidity is in the teens and 20s and along with the windy and mild conditions, fire danger is a little elevated. Make sure to secure trailer chains and avoid creating any sparks.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

A windy week awaits

The weather story this week: warmer and windy. High pressure keeps dry conditions in place today. Downslope flow will push daytime highs into the 50s and some 60s this afternoon, 40s and 50s Tuesday/Wednesday then 50s and 60s on Thursday. Highs dip back down into the 40s and 50s Friday through the weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Mild, dry, and windy is the theme!

Another mild day today with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Overnight temperatures will be a mixture of some 20s and 30s. Windy conditions to start your work week with the strongest winds in the western foothills. Expect winds to pick up in the Livingston and Nye areas tonight. For Big Timber and areas north, expect the winds to pick up by tomorrow morning.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Warmer day, but it comes with a cost

A warmer day Friday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. These warmer temperatures will be sticking through the weekend and into next week but it comes with a cost. Windy conditions will be an issue through the weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

