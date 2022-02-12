Elvis leads Dayton past George Washington 80-54

OXFORD, Ohio - The Bowling Green State University men's basketball program took on the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday (Feb. 12) afternoon at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Myron Gordon led the way for the Falcons with 20 points while Trey Diggs logged his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. In the end, it was Miami on top of the 94-78 final. The loss moves BGSU to 12-13 on the season while being 5-9 in conference play. The Orange and Brown will return to the court on Tuesday (Feb. 15) to host Buffalo for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off at the Stroh Center.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO