NBA

Elvis leads Dayton past George Washington 80-54

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kobe Elvis scored 13 points as Dayton rolled past George Washington 80-54 on Saturday. DaRon Holmes II had 12 points for Dayton (17-8, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which...

