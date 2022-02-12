Man slashed across ear, neck in subway assault: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked another man early Saturday morning after the two accidentally bumped into one another on a Q train platform, police said.
The victim, a 36-year-old man, was walking on the platform about 5:43 a.m. at the East 14th Street and Union Square West subway station when he accidentally bumped into a stranger. The man proceeded to physically fight the victim before slashing him with a razor, police said.
The victim was slashed across his left earlobe, neck and left hand, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police are still looking for the suspect, who boarded the southbound Q train after the attack. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and eyeglasses.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
