NFL

Super Bowl 56: A viewer's guide to get you through Sunday

By JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer
Morganton News Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will as usual be the biggest day of sports broadcasting in the United States. But this year might be the biggest of them all since this is the first time the country's...

Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Jay-Z's Partnership With The NFL Never Made Sense. It Makes Even Less Sense 3 Years Later.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. While the game will be a battle between an aging quarterback playing for a legacy and a young gunslinger with nothing to lose, the halftime show promises to be a sprawling event of hip-hop luminaries. And, it should be, considering Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation are producing the show.
NFL
The Phinsider

Super Bowl live stream: How to watch Rams-Bengals online

Super Bowl 56 will feature the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals against the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. During the first 54 years of Super Bowls, no team had ever made it to the championship event when their home stadium was hosting the contest. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first to snap that streak, winning Super Bowl LV in Raymond James Stadium. This year, the Rams have made it consecutive seasons for a team to play in the Super Bowl at home.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
The Spun

Danica Patrick Opened Up About Controversial Super Bowl Commercial

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was featured in several notable Super Bowl commercials over the years with GoDaddy.com. GoDaddy.com used a provocative, often controversial advertising style with their Super Bowl commercials, which always went viral. Patrick was a part of several commercials, though not all of them...
NFL
The Spun

Vegas Predicts Next Year’s Super Bowl Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Los Angeles enters the game as a small favorite over Cincinnati. Matthew Stafford and the Rams will attempt to take down Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Who...
NFL

