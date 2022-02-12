ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Antihistamines Could Help People Suffering From Long COVID

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VF1n9_0eCtmBvJ00
Photo: Getty Images

A case study published in the Journal for Nurse Practitioners provides evidence that antihistamines may help people suffering from long COVID. The study detailed how two middle-aged women saw a vast improvement in their symptoms after taking antihistamines every day.

The first woman, who is believed to be one first COVID cases in the United States, thought she had recovered from the viral infection. But two months later, her symptoms returned, and she began to experience "profound fatigue, malaise, and headache."

While she was dealing with long COVID, she inadvertently ate some cheese, which she is allergic to. She took 50 mg of the antihistamine diphenhydramine to treat her allergic reaction and started to notice her COVID symptoms improved . However, when she stopped taking the drug, her symptoms returned.

After taking the drug every day for six months, she went to her doctor, who prescribed her a 25 mg dose of hydroxyzine. Then, she increased the amount to 50 mg and reported that her symptoms had mostly gone away.

Another woman was dealing with long COVID symptoms for over a year. At the time, she was taking the antihistamine fexofenadine to treat seasonal allergies and asthma. When she ran out of fexofenadine, she switched to diphenhydramine and noticed that the symptoms of long COVID started to clear up the following day.

Since then, she has been taking 25 mg diphenhydramine at night and 180 mg fexofenadine in the morning. The report noted that her baseline functional status returned to 95% within 60 days.

The researchers said that more studies need to be done to determine if antihistamines can be used to treat long COVID.

"Patients tell us they wish more than anything that they could work and do the most basic activities they used to before they got sick with long COVID. They are desperately searching for something to help them get back on their feet," said co-author Melissa Pinto , associate professor at the University of California, Irvine Sue and Bill Gross School of Nursing . "The possibility that an easy-to-access, over-the-counter medication could ease some of the [long COVID] symptoms should offer hope to the estimated 54 million people worldwide who have been in distress for months or even years."

Comments / 1

Related
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
magnoliastatelive.com

Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19

Most people who get infected with the coronavirus recover within a few weeks. However, some continue to experience symptoms weeks or even months after they are infected. They have what are known as long-haul symptoms of COVID-19. As such, they are sometimes called COVID-19 long-haulers. Sometimes, even patients who had a mild or asymptomatic coronavirus infection can become long-haulers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

Thousands suffering from “Long COVID” symptoms without answers

BECKLEY WV, (WVNS) – Two months after testing positive, one Beckley woman is still struggling with COVID-19 symptoms. And she’s not the only one. Jade Legg is a mother, a runner and a nurse. By all accounts, she was not one of the people who would be considered ‘high risk’ when she tested positive for […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antihistamine#Seasonal Allergies#Bill Gross#Asthma#Profes
midvalleynews.com

Common Over-the-Counter Medication May Provide Relief for People With Long COVID-19 Symptoms

This post was originally published on Sci Tech Daily. Widely available, over-the-counter antihistamines have the potential to restore daily function. Antihistamines may provide relief for the millions of people suffering from the painful, debilitating symptoms of long COVID-19 First identified in 2019 in Wuhan, China, Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Long COVID Could Be Linked to the Effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the Vagus Nerve

New research to be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, April 23-26) suggests that many of the symptoms connected to post-COVID syndrome (PCC, also known as long COVID) could be linked to the effect of the virus on the vagus nerve – one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body. The study is by Dr. Gemma Lladós and Dr. Lourdes Mateu, University Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, Badalona, Spain, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
WJLA

Help For Those That Suffer From Leg Pain

Though extremely common and manageable, spider and varicose veins can take a toll on those who suffer from the symptoms of vein disease. Dr. Dr. Anuj Shah from The Center For Vein Restoration joined Good Morning Washington to discuss what causes the conditions and fast, pain-free treatments that can help. For more information visit www.centerforvein.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WITF

How long does it take to recover from COVID?

Recovery from COVID-19 might not always happen as quickly as expected. A persistent cough. Waves of fatigue. The inability to smell if the milk has gone bad. These are just a few COVID-19 symptoms that can linger for weeks or months after an initial coronavirus infection. Though they may not always amount to the debilitating cases of long COVID that can leave people bedridden or unable to perform daily functions, it’s very common for recovery from COVID infections to take weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Medscape News

Research Definition for 'Long COVID' in Children and Young People Agreed

Long COVID can affect adults, young people, and children, and now for the first time, in a landmark study accepted for publication in the Archives of Disease in Childhood, formal agreement has been made on a research definition for post-acute COVID-19, or 'long COVID' as it is commonly known, in children and young people.
KIDS
The Independent

UK long Covid sufferers struggling with symptoms for more than a year rises to 550,000

The number of people suspected to be living with long Covid for more than a year has increased to 550,000, more than half of whom say the condition has impacted their ability to live a normal life.Estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that, as of 2 January, about 1.3 million people in the UK (2 per cent of the population, or one in 50) are suffering from persistent symptoms after becoming infected with the coronavirus.The figure includes 554,000 who first had the virus, or suspected they had it, at least a year ago – up from 503,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

Stem cells may help patients with long term COVID symptoms

SUGAR LAND – If you or someone you know is suffering from the long-term impacts of COVID, you know it’s not easy to find relief. Right now, data indicates symptoms can last months in about one-third of all covid patients, and a psychologist tells KPRC 2 losing those senses is a source of depression in patients. It’s just one of many long-term symptoms that a lab in Sugar Land is looking to treat with stem cells.
SUGAR LAND, TX
The Independent

Just 1% of long Covid sufferers referred to support scheme, figures show

Just over 1% of people suffering from long Covid have been referred to a support scheme, new figures show.The Office for National Statistics said on Thursday that an estimated 100,000 people in Scotland are living with the effects of long Covid, which can exacerbate symptoms and see them last much longer than traditional infections.Health Secretary Humza Yousaf – in answer to a written question at Holyrood from Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton – said 1,157 people had been referred to the Long Covid Support Scheme run by Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland as of December.During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
paydayreport.com

Help a Broke Labor Reporter Recover from Long Covid

In mid-December, I came down with a terrible case of COVID like many workers in this country. Since then, I have developed long COVID, which has limited my ability to work and crowdfund money for Payday Report. Since then, I have developed “long COVID.”. As I recover, I haven’t...
CHARITIES
khqa.com

Long COVID cases could rise following omicron spike

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KRCG) — Given the historic trend of patients with "long COVID," more individuals could face long-term effects of the coronavirus given the drastic and rapid rise of cases from the omicron variant. Patients with long COVID, most commonly defined as long-term symptoms two months after an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHSV

CSHD looks to help people find COVID treatments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the FDA authorized the use of the Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody drug which targets the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Over the past few months, a number of anti-viral COVID medications have been approved to treat the virus. However, the medications are not in all...
HARRISONBURG, VA
CBS New York

New Study Reveals Common Links Between Those Suffering From Post-COVID ‘Long Hauler’ Syndrome

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While millions of Americans contract COVID-19 and seem to recover fairly well, that’s not the case for many so-called “long haulers.” They may struggle for months with an ongoing range of debilitating symptoms. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a study that reveals the root cause of post-COVID syndrome. READ MORE: New York Workers’ Compensation Board Offers Resources For COVID ‘Long Haulers’ Joanna Zieger is an Olympic triathlete and ironman champion, but these days she has trouble just taking her dog for a walk. She also struggles with brain fog and memory issues, symptoms that never went away after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy