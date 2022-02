If Carolina is still on the bubble, games like yesterday’s 94-74 throttling of Florida State can’t be taken for granted. Thanks to Michigan finally getting their season into fourth gear, UNC was the proud owner of a Quad 1 win before the Wolverines were taken down by Ohio State. Their saving grace to the Tournament committee? No losses to inferior teams. But the whole equation gets thrown off if the Heels slip up against any of the ACC’s bottom rung.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO