Canada border blockade eases, protesters still block bridge

By Associated Press
East Bay Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — A tense standoff at a U.S.-Canadian border bridge eased somewhat Saturday after Canadian police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the busy international crossing. But protesters still blocked access as night fell, snarling traffic and trade between the two countries for a...

www.eastbaytimes.com

The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
ADVOCACY
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
PROTESTS
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Lawrence Macaulay
Person
Justin Trudeau
Vanity Fair

The Canada Anti-Vax Trucker Blockade Is Hitting U.S. Business Hard

As the movement of truckers protesting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate continues to blockade major cities and roadways, officials across Canada are considering drastic actions to shut down the protests. The so-called Freedom Convoy, which began in late January in Ottawa, has spread to Toronto and Quebec City, where bands of truck drivers have blocked traffic and curtailed business by parking their rigs in the middle of intersections. The anti-vax protesters have even shut down three major crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, most notably the Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario to America’s major automotive hubs in Detroit. The bridge, which handles approximately a quarter of the traded materials between the two countries, is arguably the most important crossing along America’s northern border. On Friday afternoon, protesters agreed to open one lane of traffic on the bridge––a concession made hours before the Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction to end the five-day-old blockade. The injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protesters time to heed warnings from police that they could face arrest if the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues into the night.
ADVOCACY
The Flint Journal

Canadian police move in to clear Ambassador Bridge blockade

WINDSOR, ONTARIO – Canadian police started act on a court order Saturday morning to remove protesters who have blocked the Ambassador Bridge for six days. A Canadian judge ordered the convoy of truckers who are choking a key trade route between the U.S. and Canada to clear out by 7 p.m. Friday. Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Windsor Police Service said they started to enforce the injunction to clear out the remaining demonstrators.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

When will Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest end?

The “Freedom Convoy” of disgruntled long-haul truck drivers who crossed Canada to denounce tightening Covid-19 vaccine rules have now been present in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, for almost two weeks – and their protest looks no closer to reaching its end.The truckers originally set out from Prince Rupert in the far east of British Columbia on 23 January to express their anger at the loss of vaccine exemption status for cross-border drivers, meaning that the unvaxxed returning from assignments in the US faced a gruelling 14-day quarantine period.The issue only ever affected around 16,000 hauliers – given that 85...
PROTESTS
#Canada#Protest#Canadian Border#Fringe#Ap#Honk
WLNS

Backup continues at the Ambassador Bridge

UPDATE: (11:11 a.m.) — Truck drivers continue to block the Ambassador Bridge at the U.S. and Canadian border in protest of new COVID-19 mandates. Around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation – Metro Detroit tweeted out that the bridge was still closed and non-truck traffic should take the Windsor tunnel to cross over […]
DETROIT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Ambassador Bridge reopens after police clear protesters

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday night after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week. Detroit International Bridge Co. said in a statement that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.” Esther Jentzen, spokeswoman for the company, said in a later text to The Associated Press that the bridge reopened to traffic at 11 p.m. EST.
DETROIT, MI
Country
France
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Canada truckers - live: Busiest US border crossing at standstill as protest now ‘something Biden can’t ignore’

Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital.Hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 12 days. Residents are furious at the disruption and have successfully had an injunction granted banning the use of truck air horns.Mayor Jim Watson has asked the federal government to double the size of the police force to address what he called “an aggressive and hateful occupation of our neighbourhoods”.The “freedom convoy” has attracted support from many US Republicans including former President Donald Trump, who said...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Michigan gov demands Canada 'immediately' reopen traffic on Ambassador Bridge: LIVE UPDATES

A report has emerged Thursday saying Premier Doug Ford is looking to speed up Ontario's reopening timeline as he faces pressure from local and provincial politicians. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Manitoba announced Thursday that "a demonstration involving a large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry" connecting its province to Pembina, North Dakota.
TRAFFIC
MetroTimes

Canadian officials threaten truck protesters with forced removal if they don’t leave Ambassador Bridge

Canadian officials are done talking. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is seeking a court order on Friday to authorize him to forcibly remove protesters from the Ambassador Bridge. “The individuals on site are trespassing on municipal property and, if need be, will be removed to allow for the safe and efficient movement of goods across the border,” Dilkens said at a news conference.
PROTESTS
Buffalo News

Hundreds express solidarity with Canadian truckers in Peace Bridge protest

Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday in Buffalo at the border spanned by the Peace Bridge to echo the continuing backlash against Covid-19 mandates across Canada, in Ottawa and at key international crossings. Unlike earlier protests featuring hundreds of heavy trucks in places like the Ambassador Bridge at Detroit-Windsor, Saturday's event...
BUFFALO, NY
MSNBC

Canada's trucker blockade is a right-wing fantasy made real

On Sunday, the Ambassador Bridge on the U.S.-Canada border between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, was reopened after a weeklong protest, in which a handful of right-wing fanatics had been blocking the bridge and holding up some $355 million in goods in protest against a vaccine mandate for the trucking industry.
PROTESTS

