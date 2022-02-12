Canada border blockade eases, protesters still block bridge

As the movement of truckers protesting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate continues to blockade major cities and roadways, officials across Canada are considering drastic actions to shut down the protests. The so-called Freedom Convoy, which began in late January in Ottawa, has spread to Toronto and Quebec City, where bands of truck drivers have blocked traffic and curtailed business by parking their rigs in the middle of intersections. The anti-vax protesters have even shut down three major crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, most notably the Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario to America’s major automotive hubs in Detroit. The bridge, which handles approximately a quarter of the traded materials between the two countries, is arguably the most important crossing along America’s northern border. On Friday afternoon, protesters agreed to open one lane of traffic on the bridge––a concession made hours before the Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction to end the five-day-old blockade. The injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protesters time to heed warnings from police that they could face arrest if the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues into the night.

