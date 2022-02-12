ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Berlin Review: Juliette Binoche & Vincent Lindon In Claire Denis’ ‘Both Sides Of The Blade’ (AKA ‘Fire’)

By Anna Smith
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gs3zB_0eCtklib00

Juliette Binoche puts in another tremendous performance in Claire Denis ’ drama Both Sides Of The Blade (aka Fire , and also aka Avec Amour Et Acharnement ). The Berlin Film Festival competition title is an intimate slow-burner that sets a credible scene, but doesn’t quite deliver on the mystery it promises.

Binoche plays Sara, a radio presenter who has been with Jean ( Vincent Lindon ) for 10 years. They appear to be very much in love. Gradually, it’s revealed that they met through Sara’s ex-boyfriend François (Grégoire Colin), whom she suddenly spots in the street one day.

Consumed by strong feelings, Sara is unnerved when François gets in touch with Jean, suggesting they work together on a new business venture. She becomes paranoid when the two men meet up — and increasingly confused when she finally gets to speak with François.

The melodramatic score uses traditional thriller tropes to suggest that something ominous may happen, and that suggestion keeps the attention for some time. As ever, Denis is excellent at creating tension and intrigue, allowing the audience to pick up clues about her characters, from Jean’s shady past to Sara’s love life. So it’s quite disappointing when the script, co-written with Christine Agnot, turns into a simple heterosexual love triangle story.

The film is most remarkable for Binoche’s committed performance as a woman who is led by passion, and seems to be in love with falling in love. Denis also tackles some topical issues, from consent to racial politics, but the latter feels slightly self-conscious, as Sara interviews people about race for her radio show and Jean tries to connect with his teenage son Marcus (Issa Perica), whose mother is Black.

There’s a small role for actor-director Mati Diop, whose breakout role was in Denis’ 35 Shots Of Rum — she’s an interesting character, but it’s a small role in a subplot that feels like it belongs in another movie. The same could be said of Bulle Ogier, who plays Jean’s mother Nelly, struggling to deal with Marcus, who lives with her.

While Denis regulars Lindon and Colin both put in excellent performances, they suffer from the same problem as almost everyone in this film: they are ultimately quite hard to like, let alone root for. Complex characters are one thing, but a love triangle in which you don’t care about the characters is another. For the first hour, this feels like it could be a Denis classic, but it burns out long before the credits roll.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Berlin Review: Isaki Lacuesta’s ‘One Year, One Night’

A couple struggles to process the aftermath of the Bataclan terrorist attack in One Year, One Night (Un Ano, Una Noche), an affecting Berlin Film Festival competition title from Spanish director Isaki Lacuesta (Between Two Waters). Inspired by a book from Ramón González entitled Peace, Love and Death Metal, it’s based on recollections from real survivors of the 2015 attack in Paris, and the level of detail is compelling. We first meet Frenchwoman Céline (Noémie Merlant) and her Spanish boyfriend Ramón (Nahuel Pérez) when they are wrapped in a foil recovery blanket, wandering dazed through the Paris streets and locking eyes with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Robe Of Gems’ Trailer: First Look At Natalia Lopez Gallardo’s Berlin Film Festival Competition Entry

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran editor Natalia Lopez Gallardo’s feature directing debut Robe Of Gems screens in competition today at the Berlin Film Festival, check out the first trailer above. Set in the countryside of Mexico, the film sees the fates of three women collide when the case of a missing person leads them on a path of pain and redemption. Robe Of Gems stars Nailea Norvind (Chronic, After Lucia), Daniel García (Narcos) and newcomers Antonia Olivares and Aida Roa. In the midst of divorce, Isabel (Norvind) settles in the countryside where she discovers that her housekeeper María (Olivares) has a missing sister. When Isabel offers...
MOVIES
Deadline

Isabelle Huppert Unable To Receive Berlin Award In Person After Testing Positive For Covid

Isabelle Huppert, recipient of this year’s Honorary Golden Bear, is unable to attend the Berlin Film Festival in person due to testing positive for Covid, the festival has announced. The festival’s Homage is dedicated to the French film and stage star who is also the recipient of the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. The actress tested positive today in Paris so won’t be able to make the journey. “Considering that Isabelle Huppert is not feeling sick and she is willing to support the festival we have decided to go on with the award ceremony. As she cannot come, we will send our love and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Screendaily

‘We Might As Well Be Dead’: Berlin Review

This remarkable graduation project from Natalia Sinelnikova opens the Berlinal’s German cinema strand. Dir: Natalia Sinelnikova. Germany/Romania. 2022. 94 mins. Where are we? In an airport hotel that somehow got detached from its airport? A repurposed secret service facility? The rural headquarters of some wealthy Christian cult? The tall building on the edge of the woods that shelters the ‘house community’ at the centre of We Might As Well Be Dead could be any of these things. It could also be a luxury resort that has been turned into a high-security migrant facility. And in a way, that’s what it is – except that those inside consider themselves to be anything but migrants. They moved here, it’s true – but only to get away from the chaos and disorder beyond the fence. Now they organize their own sanitation, security and entertainment. And they’re very selective about who else they let in.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Lindon
Person
Mati Diop
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Nelly
Person
Nicolette Krebitz
jack1065.com

Juliette Binoche stars in Berlinale tale of love destroyed in an instant

BERLIN (Reuters) – They’ve been together for years, their marriage is harmonious and fulfilling. She is successful, he is content. Until one day an ex appears and everything is destroyed in an instant. The premise of “Both Sides of the Blade,” which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Dark Glasses’: Berlin Review

Dir. Dario Argento. Italy/ France. 2022. 87 mins. The blood is still profondo rosso, but otherwise Dark Glasses is a strictly anaemic affair from Dario Argento, the godfather of Italian giallo horror. A by-the-book woman-in-peril chiller – with a kid in peril added to up the ante – the director’s first film since 2012’s Dracula 3D has a few moments of flamboyant style, but these are surface trimmings on a preposterous, creakily old-school number. The time would seem right for Dark Glasses, as Argento’s stock is riding high at the moment, with Luca Guadagnino’s remake of his classic Suspiria and his own impressive acting role in Gaspar Noé’s Vortex. But while fans will no doubt be glad to see him back, they may be dismayed by the lack of imagination on display here.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Flux Gourmet’: Berlin Review

Peter Strickland’s new absurdist drama of sonic caterers in artistic residence is his funniest yet. Dir/scr: Peter Strickland. UK/US/Hungary. 2022. 111 mins. Absurdity is serious business in the films of Peter Strickland. The self-contained worlds in which his pictures unfold have always functioned according to their own singular, straight-faced logic and laws, guided by the twin forces of eccentricity and perversity. But even so, Flux Gourmet – an account of a month-long artistic residence by a collective of sonic caterers (no, really) – is a particular triumph. The funniest of his films to date, it’s a fully realised, immaculately tailored creation which conceals a slow-burning sense of mischief under its deliberate oddness and ornately deadpan dialogue.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blade#Berlin Review
Screendaily

‘Everything Will Be OK’: Berlin Review

Rithy Panh’s iconic figurines imagine an overthrow of the human race with little hope for the future. The latest film from Rithy Panh is a densely symbolic documentary essay which envisages a world in which the animals have risen up and taken over from humanity. Following the accelerating treadmill of atrocities of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, our new overlords – pigs, bears, apes – have toppled the icons of the human race, yet all too quickly replaced them with statues and surveillance cameras of their own. Taking its title from the T-shirt slogan of a teenager who was killed in the Myanmar protests, the film combines influences from Animal Farm and Planet Of The Apes with a video flip-book approach to human cruelty and a cast of crudely whittled warthog figurines. It’s a singular vision and one which is not without a cruel cumulative power.
SCIENCE
Screendaily

‘Beautiful Beings’: Berlin Review

Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson’s sophomore Icelandic feature finds tenderness in a cruel adolescent world. Dir/scr: Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson. Iceland/Denmark/Sweden/Netherlands/Czech Republic. 2022. 123 mins. Fourteen-year-old boys are pack animals. And for better or worse, Addi (Birgir Dagur Bjarkason) and his friends, growing up in the ragged fringes of rural Iceland, are...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Dreaming Walls’: Berlin Review

Counter-culture is alive in new documentary on the changing tides at New York’s iconic Chelsea Hotel. Dirs/scr: Maya Duverdier, Amélie van Elmbt. Belgium/France/Netherlands/Sweden/US. 2022. 80 mins. “I’ve always liked to be where the big guys were,” says a young Patti Smith to camera in the opening minutes of...
MOVIES
wibqam.com

Gainsbourg stars in Berlinale film of nostalgia and the Paris night

BERLIN (Reuters) – Paris in the small hours and even the party-goers are asleep. The city is quiet apart from the whisperings of all-night radio phone-ins, forging the insomniacs, the lovelorn and the lost into a fleeting community. Mikhael Hers’s “The Passengers of the Night”, which premieres at the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Berlin Review: Li Ruijun’s ‘Return To Dust’

A tender love story set in rural China, Li Ruijun’s Return To Dust is a wonderfully atmospheric entry to the Berlin Film Festival competition. It opens with the arrangement of a marriage between Ma Youtie (Wu Renlin) and Cao Guiying (Hai Qing), by two families who are patently keen to get rid of them both. Cao is a quiet, unassuming man whose simple rural life is in contrast with that of his flashier relatives, who drive expensive cars and spend time in the city. Ma is a timid woman who is considered a burden on her family, partly because she...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Jovan Marjanović Replaces Mirsad Purivatra as Sarajevo Film Festival Chief

Mirsad Purivatra has stepped down as Sarajevo Film Festival director after a 27-year run, and has been replaced by Jovan Marjanović, who was the festival’s co-director, and was previously in charge of its industry department. Purivatra, the founder of the festival, will assume the role of president of...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

‘Before, Now & Then’ (Nana) Review: Wong Kar-Wai Meets Apichatpong Weerasethakul in Transfixing Political Drama

Imagining what “In the Mood for Love” might have been like had Apichatpong Weeraserhakul directed it will land you somewhere in the vicinity of “Before, Now & Then,” Kamila Andini’s beguiling drama set in 1960s Indonesia. Anyone familiar with that country’s history, even if only through Joshua Oppenheimer’s devastating companion documentaries “The Act of Killing” and “The Look of Silence,” knows that there’s little happiness on the other side of this film’s end credits, but Andini’s literary adaptation is so transfixing that her characters never feel as doomed as we know them to be.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Passengers of the Night review – Charlotte Gainsbourg hurts and heals in 1980s Paris

Mikhaël Hers has made a likably unassuming and easygoing movie set in 1980s Paris; a world of LPs and stonewashed denim, with TV news archive footage interspersed in the drama. We start with the celebrations that marked Mitterrand’s presidential victory in 1981 and end towards the end of the decade with the younger characters preparing to cast their first vote.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Coma’: Bertrand Bonello’s Latest Is An Unforgiving, Nightmarish Blast [Berlin Film Festival]

Love letters rarely include knock-off Barbie dolls engaging in incest, but the conventional is often off the table when it comes to French director Bertrand Bonello. “Coma,” Bonello’s latest, begins with a miscellanea of incongruent images, zoomed in and blurred, an amalgamation of amorphous shapes that exacerbates the sharpness of the accompanying words. This twisted byproduct of the mind of an anxious parent is dedicated to the director’s daughter, 18-year-old Anna, who, like many others, has found herself locked in her bedroom during some of the most formative years of her life.
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Review: Ursula Meier’s ‘The Line’

Violence and motherhood make for an unusual combination in Ursula Meier’s Berlin Film Festival competition title The Line (La Ligne). Set in remote present-day Switzerland, it stars actor-singer-playwright Stéphanie Blanchoud as Margaret, whose anger towards her mother Christina (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) frequently turns physical. While she’s a grown woman, there’s something primal and childlike about Margaret’s visceral fury that suggests a disorder that’s never named. It also points to problems in her past. These become apparent as a restraining order is filed against her, and as Christina rants about the youth she lost when she had a child so young. Christina has since...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin According to Distributor Charles Tremblay

What’s your state of mind going into another virtual market? Fatigue…. But in-person or online, our goal remains consistent. We are always searching for the best films to bring to Canadian audiences. What do you miss most about the physical markets? Screening films in cinemas and meetings in person. But mostly it’s the energy and, in the best of times, the electricity and excitement.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: Justin Furstenfeld, Amaury Nolasco and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Join 'Lights Out''Robe of Gems': Film Review | Berlin 2022'Nothing Lasts Forever': Film Review | Berlin 2022 What do you miss most about Berlin in particular? The food and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Review: Lone Scherfig’s ‘The Shift’

Since her Sundance hit An Education in 2009, Denmark’s Lone Scherfig has become something of an honorary Brit, specializing in prestige adaptations of best-selling English novels (or, in the case of 2014’s The Riot Club, critically acclaimed stage plays). Surprisingly, none of these ever quite tipped in the way An Education did, and after a mixed reaction to One Day (2011), which mostly rounded on Anne Hathaway’s Yorkshire accent rather than her performance, Scherfig’s first real attempt to tap into the American market — 2019’s The Kindness Of Strangers — was an uncharacteristic misfire and pretty much vanished into the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

48K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy