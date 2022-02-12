ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LOOK: Sixers GM Daryl Morey posts photo of him welcoming James Harden on Instagram

By Lou Di Pietro
 2 days ago

Pretty safe to say that Sixers GM Daryl Morey is happy to have old friend James Harden back in the fold, this time in Philly.

On Saturday afternoon, Morey posted a photo of himself, his daughter Karen, and Harden to his Instagram, showing the trio standing on the tarmac in front of the private plane that brought The Beard to Philly, captioned simply with a championship trophy:

In addition, Morey also posted a video on his Instagram story of Harden stepping off the plane, and the two embracing.

The Sixers and Nets pulled off the blockbuster deal involving Harden on Thursday, with the Sixers acquiring him and Paul Millsap for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first round picks.

Philly is hopeful that Harden will be able to make his team debut on Tuesday when the team hosts Boston. The hope is that Millsap, who has been working out in Atlanta since being benched by the Nets in late-December, will also be available next week.

