US Forecast

A 6-year-old boy, Mikey Almeida, who recently died from his injuries after being struck by a dirt bike in Florida, has many family members in Sanford missing him. “He was so sweet, he loved big and gave the best hugs,” Nicole Kramer, of Sanford, said of her nephew, Mikey. “He was always full of energy and enjoyed playing sports with his siblings."

SANFORD, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO