Once again, the Denver Broncos faltered in the regular season and failed to punch a ticket to the playoffs. They finished the 2021 NFL season last in the AFC West, just like they did a season before, with a 7-10 record. While that’s an improvement from their 5-11 slate in 2020, it really amounts to nothing outside of a marginally better position in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the Broncos were to make a big leap in the 2022 NFL season, then they will need to plug the many holes on the team, which they could also do by means of subtraction.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO