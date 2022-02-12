Tennessee Vols’ Smokey X tenure, marked by tumult, ends with stability

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after thee 19th-ranked Vols beat Vanderbilt 73-64 Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Obviously, the foul trouble hurt us but the whole time that we were up, I felt that they would try and make a push. I also felt like, at the start of the second half, we came out like it was just going to be a shooting contest. We did not run a very good offense which allowed them to get settled in. We did not play very good defense at the start of the second half. I think you have to give them credit. I have the utmost respect for Jerry Stackhouse, the way he does things and does it the right way. Every time we play them it has been a battle and at no point in time did I ever think we were going to get away from them. At the end, we made a push and we felt at some point in time that they would try to back our guards down and they did. Again, you have to give them credit. On offense, I thought we got a bit impatient. I did not think we moved the ball tonight as well as we had been doing it and playing with speed. When we were able to get the game under control at the end, we were playing with speed, moving the ball and playing with a type of passion that we need to play with on both ends.”

