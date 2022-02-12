Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Leather Mini Dress At Justin Bieber Party Before Terrifying Shooting

BACKGRID

The reality star stunned in an all-black ensemble for Justin’s party, where 3 people were wounded outside after a fight broke out and gunshots were fired.

Although the evening would take a turn for the worse, Khloe Kardashian showed up for Justin Bieber’s party looking like everything was on point in her world. The reality star stunned in a black leather ensemble as she arrived to the pop star’s soiree at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Feb. 11 sometime before gun shots were fired in the street outside, causing three victims to be rushed to a hospital. It is unknown if Khloe was still at the restaurant when the incident occurred, which was at 2:45 am, according to a police statement obtained by HollywoodLife.

Khloe Kardashian arrives at Justin Bieber’s party in Hollywood on Feb. 11. 2022. (BACKGRID)

When Khloe stepped out of her vehicle to enter Justin’s shindig, she certainly sent temperatures soaring as she put on a sultry display in her all-leather outfit. Her revenge body stole the spotlight as the skintight mini dress clung to her flawless physique. She paired the sexy style with a black leather jacket and matching knee-high leather boots. Her gorgeous blonde long locks were tied up in a poof ponytail, while she allowed her natural beauty to shine going virtually makeup free.

The KUWTK star’s appearance came shortly before the terrifying shooting, where three victims — a 19-year-old male, 24-year-old male and 60-year-old male — were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition. The shooter or shooters are still on the loose and no arrests have been made, according to police. The incident is not gang related. HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin’s reps for a statement.

Justin was hosting the star-studded Revolve afterparty at the L.A. hotspot following his earlier pre-Super Bowl performance at the Pacific Design Center. Other than Khloe, the afterparty guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Kendall Jenner, per TMZ. The outlet reports Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing outside Mr. Nice Guy around 2:45 am when the fight broke out, followed by multiple gunshots. In a video obtained by TMZ, a large crowd is standing in the street when several people suddenly jump over a car and begin a brawl. Gunshots are heard seconds later, as the crowd begins screaming and dispersing.