ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Leather Mini Dress At Justin Bieber Party Before Terrifying Shooting

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlsSY_0eCtjlko00
BACKGRID

The reality star stunned in an all-black ensemble for Justin’s party, where 3 people were wounded outside after a fight broke out and gunshots were fired.

Although the evening would take a turn for the worse, Khloe Kardashian showed up for Justin Bieber’s party looking like everything was on point in her world. The reality star stunned in a black leather ensemble as she arrived to the pop star’s soiree at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Feb. 11 sometime before gun shots were fired in the street outside, causing three victims to be rushed to a hospital. It is unknown if Khloe was still at the restaurant when the incident occurred, which was at 2:45 am, according to a police statement obtained by HollywoodLife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7PHV_0eCtjlko00
Khloe Kardashian arrives at Justin Bieber’s party in Hollywood on Feb. 11. 2022. (BACKGRID)

When Khloe stepped out of her vehicle to enter Justin’s shindig, she certainly sent temperatures soaring as she put on a sultry display in her all-leather outfit. Her revenge body stole the spotlight as the skintight mini dress clung to her flawless physique. She paired the sexy style with a black leather jacket and matching knee-high leather boots. Her gorgeous blonde long locks were tied up in a poof ponytail, while she allowed her natural beauty to shine going virtually makeup free.

The KUWTK star’s appearance came shortly before the terrifying shooting, where three victims — a 19-year-old male, 24-year-old male and 60-year-old male — were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition. The shooter or shooters are still on the loose and no arrests have been made, according to police. The incident is not gang related. HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin’s reps for a statement.

Justin was hosting the star-studded Revolve afterparty at the L.A. hotspot following his earlier pre-Super Bowl performance at the Pacific Design Center. Other than Khloe, the afterparty guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Kendall Jenner, per TMZ. The outlet reports Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing outside Mr. Nice Guy around 2:45 am when the fight broke out, followed by multiple gunshots. In a video obtained by TMZ, a large crowd is standing in the street when several people suddenly jump over a car and begin a brawl. Gunshots are heard seconds later, as the crowd begins screaming and dispersing.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ciara Slays In Black Dress With High Slits For Super Bowl Party With Russell Wilson – Photos

The pop singer and her NFL star husband looked fierce in all black ensembles as they arrived at Drake’s celeb-packed Super Bowl shindig. Although he didn’t make it to the big game this year, star NFL quarterback Russell Wilson was ready to party with his gorgeous wife Ciara, for Super Bowl LVI! The adorable couple, looking absolutely fierce in matching all-black ensembles, was spotted arriving to Drake’s Super Bowl bash and concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday (February 12). The celeb-packed shindig was also reportedly attended by Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx among other A-listers.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Twin In Hoodies As Romance Goes Strong — Photos

Kim rocked a pair of Vans as the A-list couple were spotted in Beverly Hills amid reports Pete is looking for a pad in LA. Inseparable! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted out together once again, this time in matching ensembles! The makeup mogul, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, enjoyed a sunny outing on Thursday (January 27) as they visited friends in the tony neighborhood of Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. The pair were twinning in all-black ensembles for the visit, as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Gunna
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Drake
Popculture

Justin Bieber Afterparty Abruptly Ends After Shooting That Leaves 3 Wounded

Deadline reports that gunfire broke out at the afterparty for Justin Bieber's concert In West Hollywood on Friday night, resulting In three injuries. TMZ claims that the fight occurred outside of The Nice Guy restaurant close to the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber performed. City News Service reports that police were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. "They (witnesses) heard a fight outside when multiple shots were fired," said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Mingle With Justin Bieber at Super Bowl Party

Justin Bieber kicked off Super Bowl weekend on Friday night by headlining a pop-up party hosted by The h.wood Group and fashion retailer Revolve. The invite-only event, which went down at the famed Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, featured a star-studded guest list that included Jeff Bezos, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Shawn Mendes, Tobey Maguire, Tyga, Logan Paul, and many more.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Black Leather#Gang Related#Leather Jacket#Justin Bieber Party#Kuwtk#The Pacific Design Center#Tmz
The Independent

Kim Kardashian is the new face of Balenciaga alongside Justin Bieber and Isabelle Huppert

Kim Kardashian has been revealed as the new face of Balenciaga alongside Justin Bieber, Isabelle Huppert, and models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès Diene.The reality TV star, who has frequently worn the luxury Italian brand on the red carpet, has been photographed for the campaign in her Calabasas, Los Angeles home, wearing a full-length black bodysuit while reclining on a cream sofa.In the candid snap, taken by Stef Mitchell, Kardashian is seen holding her phone up as if readying it for a selfie while a neon green Balenciaga bag rests beside her.As for the other stars, Huppert is featured at home...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Match In Crop Tops & Leggings For Pilates Workout

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin strutted down the streets of West Hollywood in crop tops and leggings after sweating it out in pilates class. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 25, both know that matching outfits make working out so much more fun. They twinned in crop tops and leggings that showed off their toned abs and curves as they strutted down the streets of West Hollywood after their pilates class. Each of them added their own touch to the look as the model rocked a one-sleeved olive green crop top and matching leggings. She also wore an adorable pair of teal sneakers and held a small black purse.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Justin & Hailey Bieber Link Up With Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker For Super Bowl Double Date

The Super Bowl was a double date night for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, who attended the game with her BFF, Hailey Baldwin, and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber. Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin all attended the 2022 Super Bowl together in Los Angeles. The foursome was sen in a box at the game, in photos which you can see here. Kendall and Hailey both wore simple white shirts for their athleisure looks, while Justin rocked a white tee and zip-up and Devin wore a white t-shirt and black jacket. Justin and Hailey sat next to each other, with Kendall and Hailey flanking them on each side.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Raps Along With Eminem At The Super Bowl From The Field: Watch

One of Eminem’s fans was rapping along to Slim Shady during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, and that fan – Justin Bieber – was nailing every single word!. Was this Justin Bieber auditioning for an upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, or just him feeling himself during the SBLVI Halftime Show? Either way, Justin, 27, was spotted in his feelings when Eminem’s turn came to perform. Justin was recorded rapping along to “Lose Yourself” while on the field of SoFi Stadium, and Biebs was nailing every word. It was pretty epic, and Justin appeared to love every moment.
NFL
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy