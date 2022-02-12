ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental health hovers over Olympics

By Andrew Marden, The Associated Press
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tokyo Olympics, mental health was the breakout star. Amplified by some of the world’s top athletes, it shook up those Games and made everyone take notice.

Six months later, in Beijing, the conversation has evolved: The subject pops up regularly, but no one is shocked when it does.

Many athletes have spoken about their struggles, but often in a no-biggie, nothing-to-see-here way. A difficulty is mentioned, then the conversation moves on. After star gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of competition in Tokyo because she wasn’t in the right headspace, retired Olympic swimming phenom Michael Phelps memorably said that “It’s OK to not be OK.”

And now, thanks in part to people like Biles, it seems it’s OK to talk about it, too.

“I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned after the last Olympics is being as open as possible,” snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim told reporters after she took the gold medal on Thursday in the halfpipe competition.

It was Kim’s second gold at an Olympics. She initially threw that first one, earned in Pyeongchang four years ago, in the trash — a story that epitomizes the dissonance between the cheery face many champions show the world and the torments they face behind the scenes.

“After my last Olympics, I put that pressure on myself to be perfect at all times, and that would cause a lot of issues at home. I would be really sad and depressed all the time when I was home,” Kim told reporters after easily securing the top spot on the podium — but also failing to land a new trick she is working on.

“I’m happy to talk about whatever I’ve been experiencing,” she said. “Honestly, it’s really healthy for me.”

It wasn’t just Kim who was talking about it. After snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who came to Beijing as the two-time defending slopestyle champion, finished ninth, she posted on Instagram that her “mental health and clarity just hasn’t been on par.”

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin was particularly honest after she failed to finish either of her first two races in events that are specialties of hers. She said that she had been feeling pressure, something every elite athlete feels and is distinct from the more complicated mental health challenges many have been talking about.

But Shiffrin also plumbed greater depths, acknowledging that she was angry with her dad, who died in 2020, for not being there to support her.

After finally managing to complete a race on Friday — shockingly, even that had become an open question for the star — she posted on Instagram about the ups and downs of competition.

“There’s a lot of disappointment and heartbreak going around in the finish area,” she wrote.

As several elite athletes stumbled in Beijing, they were often quick to remind the world that they’re human, too. Shiffrin even has a paid post on Instagram, in which the tagline is: “Yeah, I am human.” A far cry from the usual vaunting of athletes as something much more than that.

This is what many hoped for after Tokyo — that as more athletes acknowledged what they face behind the scenes, the stigma around talking about mental health would recede and the issue would merely become one more challenge in the mix.

“I think that it really has become normalized with so many athletes talking about their mental health, and there has been such a push for parity with mental health and physical health,” said Jess Bartley, director of mental health services for Team USA.

“I think, in the experience I’ve had with a lot of these athletes, it’s really relieving to be able to talk about it, to have folks understand, to have the audience understand what may be coming up that might have impacted their performance,” she said. “Just in the same way that you hear about a sprained ankle.”

Bartley works with athletes to prepare how they’ll respond to questions about their mental health just as she works with them on preparing their performance. Some feel comfortable revealing those struggles; others don’t.

Louie Vito, a snowboarder who competed for Italy in Beijing, puts himself in the latter camp. He’s glad that mental health is being talked about more openly — he readily admits framing some of his struggles in that way was eye-opening for him — but he would prefer to keep much of that private.

“I think some people would rather deal with their mental battles in their inner circle,” he said. “To me, it’s not a right or a wrong on how you deal with it as long as you’re aware and it doesn’t become detrimental to you. I don’t think you have to talk about in public.”

And he acknowledged that many people are still embarrassed to talk about these issues.

Yet so many do keep talking — encouraged by a generation of younger athletes determined not only to be heard but to ensure that this subject is no longer something to be dramatically revealed, but simply addressed like anything else important.

Amanda Fialk, who is the chief clinical officer at The Dorm, a mental health treatment program for young people, is heartened by the increasingly open conversations happening. But she warns that true change will take much more time to take hold.

She underscores that there are vast cultural differences — across countries and between communities within any given country — that affect access to and the stigma around mental health care.

“I am also mindful that old habits die hard,” said Fialk, who was a competitive figure skater when she was younger. “It is going to take continued talking about these issues and continued efforts to normalize talking about all these issues for the change to not just be a change, but to become a new normal.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

WLNS

Olympic doping case ruling to be announced Monday afternoon

BEIJING (AP) — Figure skater Kamila Valieva testified by video at an appeal hearing that will decide if the 15-year-old Russian star can still compete at the Beijing OIympics despite an ongoing doping case. The hearing started Sunday evening in Beijing and lasted until after 3 a.m. Monday morning....
WLNS

She did it! Chloe Kim defends halfpipe gold

BEIJING (AP) — American Chloe Kim has won gold in the women’s halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics. She turned in a strong opening run as she easily defended her Olympic halfpipe title. The last rider to drop into the halfpipe, and the contest already over, the 21-year-old American...
Mikaela Shiffrin
Michael Phelps
Louie Vito
Chloe Kim
Simone Biles
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
WLNS

Shiffrin to race 1st Olympic downhill; no medal thoughts

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin confirmed that she will, indeed, race a downhill at the Winter Olympics for the first time Tuesday. And she says she is changing how she thinks about what is at stake as she prepares for her fourth event in Beijing. “It’ll be really nice...
Yardbarker

American-born Chinese skier Eileen Gu wins silver in slopestyle

Eileen Gu's stellar 2022 Winter Olympics continued with a silver medal in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle competition. Gu, 18, has been one of the most talked about athletes at the Beijing games due largely to her stellar performances in freestyle skiing, but also because of her decision to compete for China rather than the United States. She made the decision in 2019 when she was still just 15, explaining at the time on social media that she was excited for the "opportunity to help inspire millions of young people" in her mom's home country.
The Independent

CAS clears teen figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete at Winter Olympics

Kamila Valieva has been cleared to continue to compete at the Winter Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) determined that no provisional suspension should be imposed.The CAS cited “exceptional circumstances” for its decision, after the 15-year-old submitted a positive sample for banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day.It included Valieva’s status as a “protected person” under the World Anti-Doping Code, “serious issues” in the process of notifying Valieva of her result, and the fact a suspension could cause her “irreparable harm”.The CAS panel said in a statement: “The panel considered fundamental principle of fairness, proportionality, irreparable harm,...
Coast News

North County bobsledders make Olympic history

REGION — Two world-class athletes with ties to North County San Diego continue to break new ground in the world of women’s bobsledding. Carlsbad resident Kaillie Humphries and Oceanside native Elana Meyers Taylor finished 1-2 for Team USA in the Olympic debut of the women’s monobob on Monday in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
New York Post

American Erin Jackson wins 2022 Olympics speedskating gold with blazing run

Erin Jackson smiled as she removed her goggles and saw her time. After nearly the entire field of competitors had tried and failed to knock down Miho Takagi’s 37.12 time in the 500 meter speedskating final, Jackson had finally done so with only one pairing to go. Her 37.04 moved the American into first place.
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
Vox

The shocking decision to allow Kamila Valieva to skate at the Olympics, explained

Despite testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Russia’s 15-year-old Kamila Valieva will skate at the women’s figure skating event on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), an independent, international body that determines sports disputes, decided in a hearing to allow Valieva to...
