Ski Report

A full moon is still high in the sky, illuminating the slopes as I begin my slow and steady uphill skin along the designated path toward Elk Camp. A fresh blanket of powder coats the ground, and it will be all mine to carve on my ride back down. At most resorts, you pay extra to score first tracks. But at Snowmass, anyone willing to earn their turns can get a first go at fresh snow before the lifts start running. And if you want to skip the lift lines altogether, Snowmass Mountain is one of few resorts in America that allows uphillers to skin up the slopes during operating hours. But the real beauty of Snowmass is that there's rarely a lift line to wait in anyway.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO