Ski Report

Housing prices are on the rise in ski regions across North America, and recreational property is one of the hottest investments out there right now. "Despite travel restrictions, prices have continued to climb for recreational property in a ski resort. Last year prices grew on average by 5.1 percent. A report from Realtor.com shows that views of ski-town homes were 72% in 2021, while it was 36% in 2020. Particularly the North American ski resorts are hot in demand. Prime property prices of Aspen stand at around US$33,300 per square meter while Vail ski resorts stand at US$28,200.," comments Kimo Quance from The Kimo Quance Group.
