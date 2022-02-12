Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:35a machine groomed 47 - 47 base 44 of 48 trails 92% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 8:23a machine groomed 38 - 38 base 44 of 65 trails 68% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:...

The State-Journal

Students take on new adventure with Western Hills ski club

Western Hills teachers Haleigh Huff and Jessica Turner are both avid skiers, and they wanted to share that with their students. That led to the formation of the Western Hills Ski Club, which is in its first year of existence. Huff, Turner and students interested in skiing and snowboarding head...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
blueridgeoutdoors

Fun Is Just Beginning at Bryce Resort

January has delivered the goods at Bryce Resort! With a combination of natural snow and non stop snowmaking the mountain is boasting one of its deepest bases in a long time. Located just 2 hours west of DC, Bryce is an easy destination for a weekend getaway. With 100 percent of skiable terrain open, the mountain has something to offer for all skill levels. Featuring three different beginner runs and a highly reputable snowsports school, Bryce is the perfect place to take your first turns. Even if you consider yourself a powder hound who will travel far for snow, this isn’t a mountain to skip over.
LIFESTYLE
My North.com

Michigan Backcountry Skiing Brings Freedom & Untouched Snow

Play in powder! Grab your skis and head to Benzie County for backcountry skiing and a new perspective. Explore the path less traveled on this outdoor winter adventure in Northern Michigan. On a Friday morning in early February, following a fresh snowfall, I met my friend Jeff at his family’s...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
The State-Journal

No Anderson, Marino for US in finals at Olympic big air

BEIJING (AP) — Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino had their bubbles burst before qualifying began for women's snowboard big air. Behind the scenes, these pandemic Olympics haven't been what they hoped. “Just like a little bit tapped out,” Anderson said. “I’m excited to go home.”. Anderson...
SPORTS
The Valley Reporter

Valley resorts hit with major snowfall to skiers and snowboarders’ delight

After a slow start to the season, late last week ski resorts throughout central and northern Vermont finally got what eager skiers have been waiting for -- snow. Sugarbush Resort’s website says the mountain received 19 inches of fresh powder from Thursday through Saturday. Word got out -- Friday morning the line of traffic to get to Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak wound all the way down the Sugarbush Access Road. It took this reporter about an hour and a half to get up from Waitsfield Village to Lincoln Peak, beginning around 8:45 a.m. By 10:15 or so, E Lot was full and cars were being routed to the F overflow lot.
WAITSFIELD, VT

